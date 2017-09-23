Cottonwood Cares: Program encourages a hand up, not a hand out

COTTONWOOD – Local nonprofits and the City of Cottonwood have teamed to launch Cottonwood Cares, an initiative that encourages self-reliance and reduces enabling environments.

The program is a community collaboration intended to encourage citizens to give to local social service providers that aid in transitioning those in need out of homelessness.

Giving well intended donations directly to panhandlers could support destructive lifestyle choices that are harmful to the individual and potentially to the community as well, stated Cottonwood Cares news release.

People who donate to the program don’t have to wonder if their donation is going toward fueling an addiction.

“You think you are helping, but you are really hurting,” explained Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell, in regards to giving panhandlers money.

It enables destructive behavior, he added.

The City has partnered with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity and MATForce in managing the initiative.

“MATFORCE is honored to be a part of Cottonwood Cares. This project will further our vision of working together to reduce substance abuse in Yavapai County,” said Merilee Fowler, Executive Director.

The program is both an awareness campaign as well as a conduit for those that want to help those in need by serving as a monetary clearing house in support of local non-profits that have proven track records of helping those in need transition away from homelessness, stated the release.

In most cases, this is done through case-managed programming.

The City has partnered with Habitat for Humanity as the non-profit fiduciary.

“Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity has joined with the City of Cottonwood, the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, and MATFORCE because we feel it’s important that the community come together to promote awareness for the important mission of the Cottonwood Cares program,” said Tania Simms, Executive Director.

A webpage has been established allowing individuals and businesses to make a tax deductible donation at www.CottonwoodCares.com.

The stakeholders will periodically release donations to local non-profits through a public application process. Moreover, the stakeholder group will also leverage donations to maintain an appropriate media presence, stated the release. Both objectives are designed to promote self-reliance and a healthy community, as well as reduce enabling environments that can have tangential connection to crime and/or fear of crime.

“We make an assumption that panhandling is tied to homelessness and many times it’s not,” said Chief Gesell.

“By channeling needed resources to Cottonwood Cares, donors can rest assured their hard-earned money will go to programs that actually help those in need transition away from homelessness.”

Cottonwood Cares: Justification, Benefits, and Issues

• A common desire to promote a healthy community through reduction of adverse impacts of homelessness through support of the City of Cottonwood’s alternative sentencing and resource referral initiative (hereinafter “initiative”).

• A common desire to support the goals of the City of Cottonwood, which are: promoting self-reliance, reducing homelessness, reducing enabling environments, public education, directed giving campaigns that will support the initiative, and community reinvestment.

• A common desire to support the efforts of community coalitions.