Counterfeit problem prompts city to discontinue cash transaction at transfer station

COTTONWOOD -- Due to recent counterfeit bills being accepted, the City of Cottonwood Transfer Station will no longer accept cash.
Now effective, credit and/or debit cards only will be accepted at the Transfer Station.
For any information regarding this change please feel free to contact the City of Cottonwood Public Works Department at (928) 634-8033.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.