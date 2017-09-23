Learn to identify and report fake money

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Marshal Nancy Gardner normally doesn’t treat the department’s monthly Coffee with a Cop as an opportunity to discuss preordained topics.

But the Verde Valley has been hit this year with several counterfeit cases. So the Marshal’s Office will partner with the Camp Verde Business Alliance on Thursday, Sept. 28 for a counterfeit bill informational and awareness meeting. And Gardner will make sure to talk a little bit about the meeting on Monday.

“Considering the recent counterfeit bill crimes that we had in the area, the Camp Verde Business Alliance felt it was imperative to reach out to the business community to bring awareness on how to protect them and their businesses,” says Julie Scott, vice president of the Camp Verde Business Alliance.

Since local law enforcement protocol for counterfeit currency is to document and then turn the fake money to the United States Secret Service’s Treasury Department in Phoenix, CVMO first contacted secret service about staging the training.

Gardner said that secret service will send two of its representatives to educate on identifying counterfeit items, and reporting of the crimes.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Town of Camp Verde’s Council Chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

“It is our hope that our business community will attend the meeting to educate themselves and their employees, so our community will not be subjected or at risk of being victims of other counterfeit crimes,” Scott says.

Scott also says that the Camp Verde Business Alliance has received “a lot of good feedback from the businesses and they are very appreciative of what we are doing for the business community.”

According to the Marshal’s Office’s Facebook page, the meeting “will include a presentation on how to identify counterfeit currency and how to report suspicious or counterfeit bills.”

Though the Camp Verde Business Alliance is making sure to invite its members as well as any member of the business community, this event is open to the public.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42