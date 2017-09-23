Letter: Cottonwood water woes certainly an exaggeration

Editor:

I don’t like paying bills as much as the next person, but I think it is funny how much I have heard about “expensive” water bills of Cottonwood.

Personally, I don’t think paying $75 a month for water in the desert is too much.

Understandingly, it is concerning we may see an increase due to poor planning of the new water facilities, but the people of the Verde Valley should be happy to have affordable and attainable water in such an arid place.

More importantly, shouldn’t Cottonwood look into 100-percent reusable water, where all water is treated then used again as tap water? We should keep as much water in the system as possible, water is a finite resource. Just my two cents.

Paul Ziebell

Cottonwood