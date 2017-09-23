Letter: Poker Stroll a winning hand for Clarkdale

Editor:

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance would like to thank all that participated in our Poker Stroll last weekend.

We had just under 75 players many of whom had never spent time in Clarkdale. Elayna from Cottonwood won the great gift basket with a King-high Full House.

This is a free annual event in Clarkdale and we hope that you will watch for it next year in September.

Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance