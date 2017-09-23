Letter: Roundabouts increase safety and promote traffic flow

Editor:

Regarding some of the recent letters to the editor about roundabouts, I wanted to take some time to clarify some misconceptions.

ADOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, cost-effective transportation system. Roundabouts are a good alternative to the traditional intersection because they increase safety and traffic flow. And while they do take some getting used to, the safety benefits cannot be ignored.

Roundabouts lead to major reductions in fatal and injury crashes (90 percent and 75 percent respectively) while increasing traffic capacity by 30-50 percent. Roundabouts also help keep traffic moving and reduce fuel consumption, as most vehicles approaching a roundabout simply have to slow down and move through the intersection rather than stopping and waiting at a red light.

The roundabouts being constructed along SR 260 will help traffic flow, improve safety and meet the current and future traffic demand between Camp Verde and Cottonwood.

Alvin Stump

ADOT Northwest

District Engineer