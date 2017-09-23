Mingus football beats Mohave to win second straight

On Friday night at Mohave, Mingus Union football won its second game in a row.

The Marauders (2-3, 2-0 Grand Canyon) ended their four game road losing streak (dating back to last year) with their 36-25 win at Mohave.

After a scoreless first quarter, Mingus Union took an 8-6 lead into the locker room at the half. After Mohave took a 10-point lead in the second half, the Marauders pulled away.

Mohave junior quarterback Brent Moore was 7-for-13 for 86 yards and Thunderbird junior William Robinzine ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

Robinzine leads the region in rushing with 844 yards.

Mohave’s record drops to 2-3, 1-2 in region play.

Mingus Union has now won five Grand Canyon Region games in a row.

AIA Week 5 football scores Kingman Academy 56, Sedona Red Rock 28 Glendale Prep 42, Arizona College Prep 7 Flagstaff 44, Bradshaw Mountain 37 Cactus Shadows 36, Moon Valley 2 Casteel 70, Show Low 7 Cesar Chavez 34, Betty H. Fairfax 12 Fountain Hills 52, Chino Valley 6 Winslow 24, Coconino 14 Deer Valley 35, Agua Fria 7 Peoria 31, Dysart 6 Ganado 28, Chinle 16 Higley 65, Apache Junction 6 Lake Havasu 39, Independence 23 Prescott 21, Lee Williams 6 Monument Valley 54, Wingate (NM) Bagdad 68, NFL Yet, 22 Odyssey Institute 38, North Pointe Prep 0 Alchesay 38, Red Mesa 12 Round Valley 66, San Carlos 0 Saguaro 24, Sunrise Mountain 21 St. Johns 47, Morenci 12 Williams 72, Joseph City 0

Up next for the Marauders is Bradshaw Mountain (0-5, 0-1) at home on Friday night at 7 p.m. Although the Bears are winless, on Friday night they lost by only seven points to first place Flagstaff (5-0, 2-0).

The Eagles, second place Mingus Union and third place Prescott (3-2, 1-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in the Grand Canyon Region.

The first AIA rankings are schedule to be released on Tuesday.