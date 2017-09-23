Obituary: Clyde W. Stalo 1927-2017

Clyde W. Stalo, 90, of Cottonwood, passed away September 20, 2017. He was born July 1, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Wilfred and Hilma Stalo,

Clyde served his country during World War II in the Army.

He was employed in the Aero Space program and was the former owner of Sedona Automotive.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack (and wife Doris) Stalo and Bob Stalo and his wife of 54 ½ years, Dorothy.

He is survived by his son, Kim (and wife Julie) Stalo of El Mirage; the second love of his life Marge; brother Jim (and wife Cathie) Stalo pf Las Vegas, Nevada; and sister Pauline Trebon (and her late husband Iver) of Temecula, California; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren,

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 30 in the Westcott Funeral Home at 10:30 AM. A reception will follow at the American Legion post #25.

Donations in his memory may be made to Aviant Hospice Care, 1756 East Villa Drive Suite C-17, Cottonwood, AZ 86326,

