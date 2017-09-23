Wapiti Drumming Circle now meets monthly in Beaver Creek

LAKE MONTEZUMA – It ends with a collective drumming to the west, north, east and south before directing toward the sky – and finally the earth.

Before its climax, a brief gratitude meditation.

At 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, the Beaver Creek Wapiti Drumming Circle includes what group member Kenn Trout calls group, rhythmic drumming in unison to various beats connected to animal totems and the energy centers of the human body: a sage smudge, blessing of drums with tobacco, and an opening, centering prayer.



On Oct. 4, the drumming circle will again meet at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, located at 4250 Zuni Way, across from Crickets restaurant.

Says Trout, anyone who would like to participate only needs to bring hoop drums with hand held beaters – and rattles.



A heads up of sorts, Trout says that African Djembes, bongos, congas and cajon drums “represent a different intention, style and method of drumming that do not blend well with rhythmic Native American drumming.”

Trout also says that “no attempt is being made or suggested at trying to be Native American, or to pretend in any way to imitate the ceremonial rituals or practices of Native American tribes or cultures.”

The hoop drum and the drumbeats are borrowed from Native American tradition and incorporated into this informal drumming circle,” Trout also says.

In what Trout calls “consideration of intention, centering and grounding,” anyone who participates is asked to leave electronic devices, including cell phones, either at home or in their vehicles.

A donation of $1 per person is requested to cover the expense of using the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

For more information, contact Kenn and Lora Trout at kltrout@sbcglobal.net

