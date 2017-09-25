Artists Coffee Talks series begins Saturday at Goldenstein Gallery

Often when someone engages with their favorite artists it’s in a busy setting such as a reception or other public event. They walk away yearning for more of a personal connection, finding themselves wishing that they could just sit with them, enjoy a cup of coffee and get to know the artist and art better.

They could learn what inspires the artist and about individual art pieces. Facilitating this type of personal connection is the inspiration behind Goldenstein Gallery’s new series Artists Coffee Talks. Curated by Linda Goldenstein, this exciting series kicks off on Saturday September 30 at 9:30 a.m. with artists Karyl Bennett and Ben Wright and every Saturday through November 18th, you are invited to meet and Coffee Talk with different artists at Goldenstein Gallery.



“An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist themselves,” muses Linda Goldenstein “When someone gazes upon a piece of art and has a visceral response, they are experiencing a connection with that artist. One of the driving beliefs behind my gallery is that art, and that connection, has the power to change peoples lives for the better. Our mission is Life Enhancement through Art.”

It is because of core values like these that Goldenstein Gallery has consistently championed opportunities to create a life enhancing experience…bringing artist and collector together. To Goldenstein the spirit of collaboration connects everything from the experience that artists and collectors have to the gallery’s reach throughout Sedona.

Artists Coffee Talks takes this to a new level. Each Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., beginning September 30 and running through November 18, the public is invited to Goldenstein Gallery to enjoy a lively conversation over coffee or tea with diverse artists who work in a variety of mediums. Artists participating include both visiting and local artists; James Muir, David DeVary, Carla Romero, Ben Wright, Patricia Griffin, Sherab Khandro, Reagan Word, Ali Mignonne, Karyl Bennett, Dorit Herlinger, Marilyn Bos, LauRha Frankfort, Adele Seronde, Freda Psaltis and Jourdan Dern are slated.

This Saturday the series opens with renowned mixed media painters Karyl Bennett and Ben Wright

Karyl Bennett says of her art “Our humanity is found in our compassion for others and our willingness to engage in life, not just to float on the surface. My wish is that you stand before my paintings and ask questions, not have all the answers with a quick glance.” Her work is reflective of that desire using a technique and medium developed from years of experience.

The following weekend, October 7 & 8, will be artists of Goldenstein’s iconic 14th Annual Cowboys and Indians Show. Wright will take part again in a panel that includes crowd favorite David DeVary and Carla Romero. This is the first visit that Romero has made to Sedona giving the public a rare opportunity.



There will also be two Sunday Artists Coffee Talks on October 8 and November 5, both at 9:30am.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery is located at 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.