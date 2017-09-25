Awards announced for EL Valle Artists Association 2017 Fall Art Show

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists sponsored their first 2017 Fall Art Show, which took place September 15, 16 and 17 at the Pine Shadows Club House in Cottonwood, Arizona.

The event’s participants represented a wide selection of artists from the Verde Valley, and included a wide range of art forms. The public had a delightful array of art to ponder, and something to fit almost any preference or budget.

Prescott Artist Doug Oliver judged the show for awards. The awards were presented in each category on Sunday, September 17th, at 2:30 pm.

The public also voted for their favorite piece of art to win the Brenda Strom Memorial Award.

The winners are as follows:

Brenda Strom Memorial Award: Joan Campbell

Jewelry: Anita Belonger, Gold; Robin Hardy, Silver

Mixed Media/Collage/All Else: Joan Campbell, Gold; Vada Lovato, Silver; Deborah Czarny, Bronze

Oil/Acrylic: Janet Weaver, Gold; Marcia Liberty, Silver; Carolyn Carsula, Bronze

Pastels/Ink: Rita Elkins, Gold; Sharon Austin, Silver

Photography: Bonnie Jellison, Gold

Sculpture: George Foster, Gold; Edward Jellison, Silver

Watercolor: Susan Johnson, Gold and Bronze; Lydia Peters, Silver

EL Valle Artists Association wishes to thank the generous merchants from around the valley for their interest and donations for this event.

Their participation, along with the public attendees, was very much appreciated.

Please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, for more information on membership, future art shows, meetings and demonstrations.