Awards announced for EL Valle Artists Association 2017 Fall Art Show

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists sponsored their first 2017 Fall Art Show, which took place September 15, 16 and 17 at the Pine Shadows Club House in Cottonwood, Arizona.
The event’s participants represented a wide selection of artists from the Verde Valley, and included a wide range of art forms. The public had a delightful array of art to ponder, and something to fit almost any preference or budget.
Prescott Artist Doug Oliver judged the show for awards. The awards were presented in each category on Sunday, September 17th, at 2:30 pm.
The public also voted for their favorite piece of art to win the Brenda Strom Memorial Award.
The winners are as follows:
Brenda Strom Memorial Award: Joan Campbell
Jewelry: Anita Belonger, Gold; Robin Hardy, Silver
Mixed Media/Collage/All Else: Joan Campbell, Gold; Vada Lovato, Silver; Deborah Czarny, Bronze
Oil/Acrylic: Janet Weaver, Gold; Marcia Liberty, Silver; Carolyn Carsula, Bronze
Pastels/Ink: Rita Elkins, Gold; Sharon Austin, Silver
Photography: Bonnie Jellison, Gold
Sculpture: George Foster, Gold; Edward Jellison, Silver
Watercolor: Susan Johnson, Gold and Bronze; Lydia Peters, Silver
EL Valle Artists Association wishes to thank the generous merchants from around the valley for their interest and donations for this event.
Their participation, along with the public attendees, was very much appreciated.
Please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, for more information on membership, future art shows, meetings and demonstrations.