Celebrate the River concert honors River, river groups

The 4th Annual ‘Celebrate the River’ Concert on Friday, September 29th, 7:00 pm, will begin the Old Town Center for the Arts 10th Season and kick-off the Verde River Day Festival weekend.

Musicians, artists, community leaders and river advocates, will gather for an evening of music, art, and a songwriting competition all dedicated to bringing attention to our most important natural resource – water, that flows from the Verde River & Oak Creek Water Basins. The concert begins at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00 pm and attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy the ‘river theme’ art exhibit.

If You Go ... • What: 4th Annual Celebrate the River Concert • When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center of the Arts, 5th and Main Street, Cottonwood • How Much: $18 advance, $20 door, $25 priority • More Info: 928-634-0940 www.oldtowncenter...

Mayor Tim Elinski from Cottonwood, Mayor Sandy Moriarty of Sedona and Mayor Doug Von Gausig of Clarkdale will be present to share some of their communities’ water and river management strategies and efforts to help preserve the Verde River and Oak Creek water basins.

The concert will feature some of the region’s best musicians performing original and popular songs that honor and celebrate our local rivers:

The Sedona-based MMK Trio features two virtuoso guitarists along with powerhouse lead male and female vocals, rich harmonies and a groovy beat box. Besides having busy solo recording and performing careers, the members of this quartet (consisting of Robin Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki) form a band that audiences love for its super-charged sound and fun vibe. MMK Trio is known for their unique arrangements of classic hits by bands such as the Eagles, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Sting, as well as their own well-crafted & catchy blues and spicy latin originals.

Renowned musician, luthier and four time Grammy nominee William Eaton has conjured his music and innovative stringed instruments from the Arizona desert now for over four decades. His new group Earth Speak is devoted to the human and more-than-human world and our relationship to the natural environment and the miracle of Earth’s planetary biosphere. Along with William Eaton on harp guitar Earth Speak includes flutist-vocalist Claudia Tulip, percussionist-vocalist Susannah Martin, and harp-bass guitarist Bart Applewhite.

Black Forest Society – Dave Rentz, William Schwab and Rachel Mari Kimber. Percussionist and Multiple instrumentalist Dave Rentz has made art and Music his life. Dave is one of the best known musicians in the Verde Valley, and you can find his beats and rhythms on the albums of bands such as Major Lingo, Chris Jameson and Decker. Guitarist, Vocalist and Composer William Schwab is the originator of Black Forest Society. William’s songs are heavily influenced by his dreams, nature and the light and dark of everyday life. Rachel Mari Kimber is an accomplished Cellist, and vocalist and brings her deep ethereal essence to round out the band.

Wendy Harford has been a writer, singer/songwriter, since she was a pre-teen. growing up in S California during the barefoot, beat and hip generation of the late 60’s. She used her talents to put herself through college and in programs of therapeutic recreation for age 2 to 102 years of age. Most of her written and performance words are for the environment, wildlife and habitat, from whales and oceans, rain and rivers to conservation messages.

The event is organized by Wendy Harford and William Eaton and is sponsored by the Verde River Valley Nature Organization in collaboration with Old Town Center for the Arts, the Verde River Day Committee and Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce. River organizations will be on hand to provide information about preserving and protecting the Verde River Basin and Oak Creek.



The 4th Annual Celebrate the River’ Concert will be held at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Friday, September 29th. The show begins at 7:00 pm, doors open at 6:00 pm. Attendees are invited to arrive early to see an arts exhibit that includes paintings and sculpture dedicated to a ‘river’ theme a pre-concert slide show and learn more about the Verde River and Oak Creek from representatives of the sponsoring organizations, who will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at Local Juicery. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Main Street (5th Street & Main St.) in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.