Film Festival presents ‘Marjorie Prime’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Marjorie Prime” — starring Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, Lois Smith and Tim Robbins — showing Sept. 29-Oct. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Memories are sometimes all we have to lean on. We remember good times and bad, though it’s not uncommon to bury memories that are troubling and painful.

So what if memories could be remembered for you — or forgotten for you? Such is the premise of “Marjorie Prime”.

In the near future, a time of artificial intelligence: 86-year-old Marjorie (veteran actress Lois Smith) — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion (Jon Hamm) who looks like her deceased husband and is programmed to feed the story of her life back to her.



What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance?

Also starring Academy Award-winners Geena Davis and Tim Robbins, “Marjorie Prime” is based on Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-Nominated play, exploring memory and identity, love and loss.

“Marjorie Prime” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 3 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.