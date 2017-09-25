HARDCOVER FICTION
A Legacy of Spies, John le Carré
A Column of Fire- Debut, Ken Follett
The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye- Debut, David Lagercrantz
Little Fires Everywhere- Debut, Celeste Ng
My Absolute Darling, Gabriel Tallent
Glass Houses, Louise Penny
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Y Is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton
Camino Island, John Grisham
Enemy of the State, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
What Happened- Debut, Hillary Rodham Clinton
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone- Debut, Brene Brown
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History- Debut, Katy Tur
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
Why Buddhism Is True, Robert Wright
Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight, Little Brown
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
It- Debut, Stephen King
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
Behind Closed Doors, B.A. Paris
Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
The Trespasser, Tana French
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Being Mortal, Atul Gawande
The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Rogue Heroes, Ben Macintyre
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
On Trails, Robert Moor
HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Emotional Intelligence
Born to Run- Debut, Bruce Springsteen
Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
MASS MARKET
The Whistler, John Grisham
A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin
American Assassin, Vince Flynn
The Gunslinger, Stephen King
Turbo Twenty-Three, Janet Evanovich
Night School, Lee Child
The Seventh Plague, James Rollins
1984, George Orwell
The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson
The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Laugh Out Loud, James Patterson, Chris Grabenstein, Jeff Ebbeler (Illus.)
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Minecraft: The Island, Max Brooks
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
YOUNG ADULT
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Warcross- Debut, Marie Lu
Everything, Everything (An Indies Introduce Title), Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
The Giver, Lois Lowry
Genuine Fraud, E. Lockhart
They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.)
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
The Mermaid, Jan Brett
Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Brigette Barrager (Illus.)
Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Princesses Wear Pants- Debut, Savannah Guthrie, Allison Oppenheim, Eva Byrne (Illus.)
Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
It Takes a Village: Picture Book Edition- Debut, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Marla Frazee (Illus.)