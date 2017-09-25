Naughty Bits to rock Main Stage

There is a little something for everyone at Main Stage in Cottonwood this weekend.

On Friday, September 29 local DJ DJ Exclusive premieres his first headlining DJ set at the venue. DJ Exclusive has been a growing presence at the venue›s monthly dance parties. Spinning crowd favorites along with deep cuts, attendees can expect a fun-filled night on the dance floor. The event is free and begins at 9pm.

On Saturday, September 30 local rock troupe The Naughty Bits return to the venue. The Naughty Bits and their alter-ego Yin Yang and Zen Some have been rocking Northern Arizona music venues and haunts for over a decade. A quintessential party band, the taut musicianship and entertaining showman play a wide array of rock hits and mashups which has earned them consistently packed dance floors of loyal fans at any venue they frequent. The show is free and begins at 9pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.