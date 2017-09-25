Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies: Coming to theaters Sept. 29

Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan and Elizabeth Cappuccino star in ‘Super Dark Times.’ The Orchard

Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan and Elizabeth Cappuccino star in ‘Super Dark Times.’ The Orchard

Originally Published: September 25, 2017 12:57 p.m.
Facebook

Super Dark Times

The Orchard

Director: Kevin Phillips

Writers: Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski

Producers: Edward Parks. Jett Steiger, et. al.

Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, et. al.

Teenagers Zach and Josh have been best friends their whole lives, but when a gruesome accident leads to a cover-up, the secret drives a wedge between them and propels them down a rabbit hole of escalating paranoia and violence.

Flatliners

Columbia Pictures

Director: Niels Arden Oplev

Writers: Ben Ripley, Peter Filardi

Producers: Laurence Mark, David Blackman, et al.

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellie Patrikios, Janet Porter, Kiersey Clemons, et. al.

Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience - giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.

Rated PG - 13 for violence and terror, sexual content, language, thematic material, and some drug references.