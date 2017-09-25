Super Dark Times
The Orchard
Director: Kevin Phillips
Writers: Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski
Producers: Edward Parks. Jett Steiger, et. al.
Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, et. al.
Teenagers Zach and Josh have been best friends their whole lives, but when a gruesome accident leads to a cover-up, the secret drives a wedge between them and propels them down a rabbit hole of escalating paranoia and violence.
Flatliners
Columbia Pictures
Director: Niels Arden Oplev
Writers: Ben Ripley, Peter Filardi
Producers: Laurence Mark, David Blackman, et al.
Cast: Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellie Patrikios, Janet Porter, Kiersey Clemons, et. al.
Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience - giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.
Rated PG - 13 for violence and terror, sexual content, language, thematic material, and some drug references.