Super Dark Times

The Orchard

Director: Kevin Phillips

Writers: Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski

Producers: Edward Parks. Jett Steiger, et. al.

Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, et. al.

Teenagers Zach and Josh have been best friends their whole lives, but when a gruesome accident leads to a cover-up, the secret drives a wedge between them and propels them down a rabbit hole of escalating paranoia and violence.

Flatliners

Columbia Pictures

Director: Niels Arden Oplev

Writers: Ben Ripley, Peter Filardi

Producers: Laurence Mark, David Blackman, et al.

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellie Patrikios, Janet Porter, Kiersey Clemons, et. al.

Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience - giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.

Rated PG - 13 for violence and terror, sexual content, language, thematic material, and some drug references.