Weekend book signing planned for The Journal of Sedona Schenbly

Join Lisa Schnebly Heidinger, great-granddaughter of Sedona Schnebly, as she discusses her new book “The Journal of Sedona Schnebly.”

Sedona Public Library will host two programs: Saturday, September 30 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in the Village of Oak Creek, and Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m., in the community room of Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.



Be among the first to own “The Journal of Sedona Schenbly.” You may purchase a copy of Lisa’s book for $18. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Lisa will be signing books following her programs.



For more information, please contact Cheryl Yeatts, Manager of Sedona Public in the Village at 928.284.1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org