Camp Verde Marshal and Out of Africa wrangle runaway emu

CAMP VERDE – The emu running down the State Route 260 last Wednesday morning did not belong to Out of Africa, despite being spotted from the highway close to the wildlife park.

The emu actually belongs to Sue Blackburn – who happens to work at the Out of Africa Admissions Office.

Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., Blackburn heard a “thud” outside her home. Her property was invaded by a pack of dogs; it was unclear to Blackburn whether they were wild dogs or belonged to someone in the neighborhood.

“I was outside in my slippers chasing away these dogs. They chased one of my cats up a pole,” Blackburn said.

Afterward, Blackburn discovered the dogs chewed the sides of her vehicle and killed one of her cats. When she did a headcount of her animals, she realized Mr. Beasley, her emu, was missing.

Wednesday morning, Blackburn told her coworkers that her emu had escaped.

Mr. Beasley had made his way across the river and roamed around near the highway all night.

Prayeri Harrison, one of the owners of Out of Africa, received a call asking if the park was missing an emu.

“I said ‘well no, it’s not ours, but we’ll help catch it,’” Harrison said.

That was when workers at Out of Africa realized the emu was Blackburn’s. Out of Africa staffers helped Camp Verde Marshall’s Office wrangle the emu.

“It was amazing, because they’re very hard to catch,” said Blackburn. “They can kick hard too.”

Emus can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.



The marshal’s office and Out of Africa employees were able to apprehend the emu after forming a circle and tranquilizing the large bird.

Mr. Beasley was returned home without injury.

