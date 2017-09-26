Community ready to celebrate 29th Verde River Day

COTTONWOOD – Verde River Day was organized in 1988 to promote awareness of the Verde River’s distinctive riparian habitat, where 85 percent of all wildlife in the area looks for sustenance.

If You Go: • What: 29th Annual Verde River Day • When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Where: Dead Horse Ranch State Park, 675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd., in Cottonwood • How much: Free • More info: Call 928-634-5283 or www.verderiverday...

Dead Horse Ranch State Park, in Cottonwood, will host the 29th annual Verde River Day Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arizona State Parks has waived park entrance fees for all visitors attending the event. Activities are at no cost, thanks to the many exhibitors and sponsors.

Verde River Day promotes preservation and care of the environment by showcasing informative exhibits on the Verde’s unique riparian habitat.

Some of the day’s events include a climbing wall, organized canoe and kayak rides, sand castle building, and nature-based exhibits. Attendees will see the live birds and reptiles.

Guests of all ages are welcome to fish in the lagoon that is loaded with hundreds of pounds of catfish. Poles, bait and tackle are provided for all ages; arriving early is recommended. No fishing license is needed.

There will be a wide range of entertainment throughout the day.

At 10:45 a.m., the Cottonwood Community Band will perform. Established in 1990, members vary from high school students to retirees. At 11:45 a.m., Verde Voices take the stage. The community chorus will sing a variety of music including Broadway tunes, music from around the world, and works by local composers. At 12:45 p.m. Dave Joslin will perform classic county and rock and roll hits. The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra will take the stage at 1:30 p.m., playing music ranging from classical, to rock, to bluegrass.



A pancake breakfast will be offered. Non-Profit food vendors will be cooking up Indian fry bread, hot dogs, and hamburgers for nominal fees.

For more information about Verde River Day, call 928-634-5283 or visit http://www.verderiverday.com/.

Celebrate the River Concert honors river, river groups

The 4th Annual ‘Celebrate the River’ Concert on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m., will begin the Old Town Center for the Arts 10th season and kick-off the Verde River Day Festival weekend.

Musicians, artists, community leaders and river advocates, will gather for an evening of music, art, and a songwriting competition all dedicated to bringing attention to our most important natural resource – water, that flows from the Verde River and Oak Creek Water Basins. Doors open at 6 p.m. and attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy the ‘river theme’ art exhibit.

Mayor Tim Elinski from Cottonwood, Mayor Sandy Moriarty of Sedona and Mayor Doug Von Gausig of Clarkdale will be present to share some of their communities’ water and river management strategies and efforts to help preserve the Verde River and Oak Creek water basins.

The concert will feature some of the region’s best musicians performing original and popular songs that honor and celebrate our local rivers, including MMK Trio, William Eaton, Black Forest Society, and Wendy Harford.

The event is organized by Harford and Eaton and is sponsored by the Verde River Valley Nature Organization in collaboration with Old Town Center for the Arts, the Verde River Day Committee and Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce. River organizations will be on hand to provide information about preserving and protecting the Verde River Basin and Oak Creek.



Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com and are also available in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at Local Juicery. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Main Street (5th Street & Main St.) in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

If You Go:

• What: 4th Annual Celebrate the River - Concert



• When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

• Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main Street, in Cottonwood

• How much: $18 advance, $20 door, $25 priority

• More info: Call 928-634-0940 or visit www.oldtowncenter.org