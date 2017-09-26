Learning doesn’t have to end with the last bell at school

Buena Vista Children’s Services is excited to announce the reopening of the Discovery Connection Afterschool Program in Clarkdale. This afterschool program is specifically designed to cater to kids ages 5 to 12. The beautifully renovated Discovery Clubhouse is the perfect environment to execute our excellent curriculum and provide a fun and inviting place for afterschool age kids.

Thanks to a collaboration with the Clarkdale-Jerome School, Cottonwood Oak Creek School District, and Verde Christian Academy, Buena Vista will be able to provide transportation to the Discovery Clubhouse for children from every school. The children will be transported to the Clarkdale site with plenty of time for assisted homework/reading time, community circle, games, discovery curriculum projects, and many different activities. The clubhouse will feature Friday fun days, ping pong, snack shack, chill zone, imagination factory, cooking, field trips, art, science, Zumba, and much more!

Our team believes in the importance of providing an engaging, interactive, safe, and structured program for your children to take part in after school.

If the Discovery Connection Afterschool Program sounds like a great fit for you and your child please contact Emily at (928) 301-7958 or pre-register at www.bv-cs.org .