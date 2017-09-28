Camp Verde Students of the Month

Mazzie Jasman (left) has a 4.028 GPA and is ranked 3rd in her class. She has participated in the Drama Program for the last 3 years as well as performed in 3 plays and 2 musicals. She has also been a member of the PAL’s program for 3 years and volunteers at her church preschool on Sundays for the last 10 years. Mazzie loves working with children and has applied to GCU and hopes to get a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Preston Maynard (right) is ranked number one in his class with a 4.048 GPA. Preston has played Varsity Soccer for 4 years and is the starting Varsity Goalie. He has been awarded 2nd Team All State for his position. Preston is also Senior Class President and NHS Vice President. His future plans include attending Embry Riddle where he will major in Cyber Security and Computer Engineering.