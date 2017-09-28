Coaches' corner: Short-handed CV girls volleyball shows signs of hope

While we did not finish strong in the Phoenix Country Day Tournament, the ladies were able to show signs of hope.

We were unfortunately missing some key players; Junior Rachel Stockseth (Outside Hitter) and Senior Alyssa Matthias (setter). Along with Junior Carlee Oesterreich who had to leave the tournament early. While Carlee was present, her play was consistent and she did a fantastic job with her attacking and serving.

Outside hitter, Sara Jewell (Junior) played exceptionally well. She was aggressive with her attacking and made some impressive kills. It’s exciting to see her gain more confidence, as she is one of the most loyal and hardworking players we have.

She showed a lot of grit over the weekend while she played with an injured toe; it never slowed her down and she never complained. We are very eager to see what she will show case next week.

Jade Oium (Senior) also played well. She has definitely found her home as outside hitter. She is capable of dominating her position and made some impressive strikes down the line; something that is very difficult to do at this level.

Jade has really done a phenomenal job of keeping an upbeat attitude and not only being supportive with her level of play but also with her attitude. She is an outstanding communicator on the court and knows the game well.

During a time of distress, we called upon freshman Paige Seneca (setter) to come in and spark some energy. This was Seneca’s first appearance at the Varsity level. Though it was an intimidating experience for her, she was able to control her emotions and play with a lot of confidence.

It was inspirational to see everyone go from being so disheartened by their play to then being supportive of Paige and making sure she felt loved and appreciated. By doing so, they were able to turn both their attitudes and performance around and came out successful to finally win a match. From that moment on, they did not show a defeated face again.



Once again, we went from a 6-2 to a 5-1 and back to a 6-2 again. We had to accommodate for the loss of teammates and play with bruised and fatigued bodies.

Sure enough with all of this and only one “win” for the entire tournament, they were able to come out with their heads held high and a positive outlook. The strength of these young ladies amaze me. It is not easy to lose. How they are able to stay positive and continue to come back, love each other and look at all the good even when the are not “winning” is pretty remarkable.