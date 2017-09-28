Mingus volleyball shows promise in loss to No. 10 Higley

Mingus Union volleyball’s losing streak continued on Tuesday night but the Marauders went down fighting.

Mingus Union (2-7, 1-4 Grand Canyon) lost 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) to No. 10 Higley (8-4, 1-1 Desert Sky) at home. Although it was the Marauders’ third straight loss, head coach Chelsea Chavez was impressed.

“It’s a loss but I finally saw my team out there (Tuesday) night, so that’s what makes me a little happy,” Chavez said.

Mingus Union has lost five of their last six matches and has lost in straight sets four times.

“Previously we have not been playing like a team I don’t want to talk a lot about it, we just haven’t been playing like a team and (Tuesday) night they finally showed up,” Chavez said.

However against Higley, the No. 30 Marauders constantly rallied from deficits like five points.

“We never let up and it was finally good to see them do that (Tuesday) night, even though we did lose, like I said, I was happy that they fought for every single point,” Chavez said.

Higley has won three of their last four matches and five of their last seven.

The Knights had four players with kill percentages over 30 percent and two over 40 percent at Mingus Union.

“I remember reading their stats and looking at hitters and stuff but it’s always good to keep up with a team like that, any team is beatable we could have beat them (Tuesday) night but they just outplayed us a little bit,” Chavez said.

The Marauders came into the match short handed as a knee injury kept junior outside hitter/opposite Lindsey Jones out.

“Her knee has been hurting her and so during warm ups we noticed a little popping and we just sat her out to err on the side of caution, to make sure nothing happens,” Chavez said.

Up next for Mingus Union is a trip to No. 21 Lee Williams (5-4, 0-4) on Oct. 3. Their next home match is Oct. 10 against No. 19 Mohave (4-4, 1-3) on Oct. 19.

The Marauders are tied for fifth in the Grand Canyon Region.

“Every single match that we have is a big match,” Chavez said. “Every conference game we play is a tough game.”