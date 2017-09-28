Western Light: Long Exposures

I've been playing around with a new app for iPhones called Longexpo Pro; it's made to allow you to take a long exposure (2 seconds) of a moving object, like running water, and then edit to sharpen some areas of the photo while leaving the moving part alone. I've been having good results with some of the riffles on Clear Creek.

