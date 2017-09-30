Camp Verde football upsets No. 18 Paradise Honors

On Friday Camp Verde High football snapped its two game losing streak.

The Cowboys (2-4, 1-2 Central) beat No. 18 Paradise Honors (2-3, 1-1) last night at home 21-14.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the third quarter and then held on to win.

Camp Verde improved its home record to 2-2. The Cowboys are ranked 32nd.

The win moved the Cowboys up to fourth in the Central Region. No. 24 Kingman Academy (4-2, 3-0) is in first place.

Camp Verde will have a bye this week as their originally scheduled opponent on Oct. 6, Mohave Accelerated, could not field a team this year.

The Cowboys will next play on Oct. 13 when they host No. 26 Parker. The Broncs (2-3, 1-2) lost by four points to Kingman Academy on Friday.