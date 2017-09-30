Homecoming king, queen crowned

Other than the game it was a good night for the Marauders. Senior running back/linebacker Justin Link and cheerleader Taylor Ervin won Homecoming king and queen respectively. Among the football alumni that returned was members of the undefeated 1997 state champions team. They spoke to the 2017 Marauders. “It was neat, yeah that’s always neat,” Young said. “It was nice to see them.”

Photo Gallery Mingus Union Homecoming Royalty 2017 Justin Link and Taylor Ervin were named the 2017 Mingus Union Homecoming king and queen. Photos by James Kelley