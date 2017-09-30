Homecoming king, queen crowned

Other than the game it was a good night for the Marauders. Senior running back/linebacker Justin Link and cheerleader Taylor Ervin won Homecoming king and queen respectively. Among the football alumni that returned was members of the undefeated 1997 state champions team. They spoke to the 2017 Marauders. “It was neat, yeah that’s always neat,” Young said. “It was nice to see them.”
Photo Gallery
Mingus Union Homecoming Royalty 2017
Justin Link and Taylor Ervin were named the 2017 Mingus Union Homecoming king and queen. Photos by James Kelley
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.