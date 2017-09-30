Join cities nationwide for ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’

COTTONWOOD – Citizens throughout the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event Oct. 3.



The event will take place at the Cottonwood Kids Park, located 350 S. 12th St.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents throughout Cottonwood and across the nation are asked to lock their doors and turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. The Cottonwood Police Department will be hosting a variety of special events once again this year.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, said event coordinator Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

“This is a night for residents of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in the fight to build a safer community,” Sgt. Kuhlt.

National Night Out provides an opportunity for residents of Cottonwood to meet their neighborhood officer and talk one-on-one with them.

“They can put a face with the name and have a personal connection with that officer and vice versa. It gives us an opportunity to show the residents we take personal ownership in our community and together we can make Cottonwood one of the safest places to live. Together we take a proactive stance on crime prevention and victim/target hardening,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.

This year the City of Cottonwood Police Department and the National Night Out (NNO) Committee has put together an event that is free for the whole family including martial arts demonstrations; Taser deployment; SWAT and K9 demos; free hot dogs; hamburgers; popcorn; snow cones; soda and water and much more.

“For those who have not had a chance to meet our newest K9, Kratos, he and his handler, Officer Cory Shilling, will be there. In addition, attendees will have a chance to watch Kratos in action with a demonstration or two,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.

More than 30 businesses and organizations from Cottonwood and Yavapai County will be setting up displays and giving out free information promoting National Night Out and public safety for children and families, along with the Cottonwood Police Department display and demonstrations.

“This year’s National Night Out event is estimated to have over 2,000 families and children in attendance, continuing to be the largest National Night Out event in Arizona. Those are some pretty awesome bragging rights and speaks volumes to the pride, involvement and commitment of the citizens of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.

The event coordinator said she’d be remiss if she did not recognize Jim Iacovacci and his creativity and commitment to Cottonwood’s National Night Out event.

“Jim is a retired Lieutenant from Flint, Mich. and where he was actively involved in their National Night Out events. Jim has participated in National Night Out for more than 30 years and he brought his expertise to Cottonwood when he retired here 10 years ago. He is a big reason Cottonwood has the largest National Night Out event in Arizona,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.