Memorandum of Understanding, lease-to-own agreement on Valley Academy’s agenda

COTTONWOOD – As Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education has sought agreement to provide funding for satellite programming with its partnering districts, it has also has offered Memorandums of Understanding that would provide additional money for career and technical education capital improvements or enhancements to their partners’ CTE programs.

Of course a Memorandum of Understanding – MOU for short – cannot be approved before an Intergovernmental Agreement – also known as IGA.

This is something that the governing board of Valley Academy – V’ACTE for short – verbalized in June, more than a month before IGAs with Camp Verde and Sedona Oak Creek had been approved on all sides.

With an Oct. 5 joint meeting between Valley Academy and Mingus Union governing boards designed to secure an Intergovernmental Agreement, Valley Academy’s draft agenda for its Oct. 3 meeting includes the discussion and possible action on a MOU for capital funding for CTE programs at Mingus Union.

Also according to the Oct. 3 meeting’s draft agenda, the board could accept a lease-to-own agreement with Priority Payments Tech Partners for Valley Academy’s space at 830 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

With a new 7,700-square-foot career and technical education campus at 3405 E. SR 89A, Valley Academy would receive $240,000 over three years, the Oct. 3 draft agenda states.

This year, Valley Academy has expanded its Jones Ford Verde Valley/V’ACTE CTE Student of the Month recognitions to four each month.

In addition to winners from Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union and Sedona Oak Creek Unified school districts, Valley Academy will also award a central campus student.

The September students of the month are Grace Moore of Camp Verde High School, Ryan Rozeboom of Mingus Union, Edgar Verdugo of Sedona Red Rock High School and Casner Dudley of the V’ACTE central campus.

Each month, the winning students received a certificate from V’ACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office.

At 4 p.m. Oct. 3, the Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board will meet at its offices on 830 S. Main St., suite 2G, in Cottonwood.

At 3 p.m., the Valley Academy governing board will hold a work session to discuss the organization’s strategic plan.

A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-7131 for more information.