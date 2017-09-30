Obituary: Clarita Widener

Clarita Widener, age 84 and known as “Granny” to friends near and far, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, Robert, close by, as always, on Monday September 25, 2017. Clarita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose sparkling personality and blue eyes endeared all who came to know her. Always sassy and full of spirit, Clarita made an impact on people everywhere; she was unforgettable. As a young girl, “Shug” carried a biscuit in her pocket for the long walk to school in the Tennessee farmland. She kept a detailed 4H notebook and worked hard on the farm when her father died at a young age. She met the love of her life, Robert, through a family friend when she was 18 and they wrote beautiful love letters while he was serving in the Korean War. That legacy of love has gotten this family through thick and thin – together. A talented artist and seamstress, Clarita had an eye for detail and a creative streak that she passed on to many others in the family. She and her husband of 66 years served as an example of enduring love and commitment even in the toughest of times. Thank you for your love that we carry like a “biscuit in our pocket.” Thank you for teaching us that love is more important than things and thank you for giving us the strongest roots, so that we could spread our wings. We love you more.

Clarita is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Sr.; son Robert Widener Jr.; daughters Roberta Walsh, Aleta Buck and Ella Mullens; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

