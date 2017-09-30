Obituary: Isabelle L. Lacey 1952-2017

Isabelle L. Lacey, of Cottonwood, passed away on September 18, 2017. She was born on January 22, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas Paul Lacey and Isabelle V. Reilley.

Isabelle attended Northern Arizona University from 2008-2010. She worked for the Cottonwood School District.

One of Isabelle’s most special accomplishments was having her photos published in the Arizona Highway Magazine.

Isabelle belonged to the Sedona Camera Club and enjoyed going to the Cottonwood Dog Park with her dog Aspen.

Isabelle is survived by her brother Peter A. Lacey of Philadelphia and her dog Aspen.

A Celebration of Life will be held, please contact Julie at 928-499-4139 for information. Interment will take place in Philadelphia at a later date.

