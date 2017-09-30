obituary: Rosalie Adico 1932-2017

Rosalie Adico, 84 of Cottonwood, passed away on September 22, 2017. She was born on December 4, 1932 in Dallas, Texas to Marvin Wall and Bonnie Dean.
Rosalie worked as a manager at Testing Engineers in Santa Clara, CA. She was a winner of amateur golf events, a slalom water skier and most importantly a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and decorating. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
From Barry: She was my best friend. From her daughters: She was an excellent example of a great mother.
Rosalie is survived by her husband of 34 years Barry Adico of Cottonwood; daughters Suzanne Anderson (Kevin) of Salt Lake City and Cynthia Combs (Kevin) of Denver; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Information provided by survivors.
