Obituary: Theoharris (Ted) Dragos 1942-2017

Our loving father, Theoharris (Ted) Dragos passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2017 at the age of 92. He was born in Cleveland but grew up in the small town of Birmingham, Ohio.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 at age 17 to serve his country during WWII. He was Signalman and his unit served as a Beach Battalion. One of his favorite stories related the time they were digging foxholes and an officer approached him. The officer asked him how he would dig a foxhole if he didn’t have a shovel. My father responded, “I would use my helmet, Sir”. The officer liked that answer and walked away. A group of fellow sailors approached and told my father that the officer he spoke to was none other than General George Patton himself.

After his service with the U.S. Navy he joined the Coast Guard aboard ship on the Great Lakes. He attended Oberlin School of Commerce to study business practices. In 1947 he met and married our mother, the love of his life.

Ted and Dolores had four children. In 1963 the family moved to Tucson, Arizona. They later moved to Prescott where they purchased a mobile home park and the Hassyampa Apartments. He worked as Office Manager at Yavapai Community Hospital for about 10 years. During his 92 years on this earth our father was an office manager, real estate broker, landlord and investor in Ohio, Tucson, Prescott and Phoenix. He was an active lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed playing poker and rode motorcycles most of his life.

Dad is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Dolores; his son Theodore Dragos; his daughters Lorri King, Linda Solland and Lisa Dragos; four grandsons: Chad, Casey, Dustin and J.Michael; five granddaughters: Kimber, Samantha, Tawny, Summer and Autumn; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his foster parents Herm and Bertha Welz and his great-granddaughter Anezka.

