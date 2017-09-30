Override election update, consolidation update on Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board agenda

COTTONWOOD – According to a draft copy of its Oct. 3 meeting agenda, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board is expected to hear updates on the November override election, as well as continued talks of a possible merger with Mingus Union High School District.
Also Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek board could approve the video taping of its meetings according to the district’s draft agenda “for public access and sharing agendas through social media to create additional public transparency.”
In executive session, the COCSD board is expected to hold its annual self-evaluation.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.
A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Call 928-634-2288 for more information.
Comments
