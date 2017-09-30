Self-evaluation, email communication on Clarkdale-Jerome school board agenda

CLARKDALE – Tuesday, the Clarkdale-Jerome School District governing board is expected to discuss a self-evaluation process that District Superintendent Danny Brown says would include feedback from both faculty and staff.

“They want to garner some input on how they’re doing,” says Brown, the district’s first-year superintendent. “If they go this direction, I commend them for wanting feedback from staff, for wanting to get better. It’s a good discussion to have.”

Also Tuesday, the Clarkdale-Jerome board is also expected to discuss its email communication, which at this time involves a collective email posted on the district’s website.

Clarkdale-Jerome lists a single email, cjsdgoverningboard@cjsd.k12.az.us, for the general public to solicit feedback from its five board members.

At 6 p.m. Oct. 3, the Clarkdale-Jerome School District governing board will meet at the school’s library, located at 1615 Main St. in Clarkdale. Call (928) 634-5035 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.cjsd.k12.az.us/district-agendas-and-minutes.