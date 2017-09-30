VVN wins 11 newspaper awards at annual awards ceremony

VERDE VALLEY – Friday, the editorial staff of Verde Valley Newspapers won 11 awards at the annual Western News&Info Editorial Seminar.

VVN staff photographer Vyto Starinskas led the way in the photography category, as he won first place awards for his news, feature and sports images.

Starinskas has been on staff at Verde Valley newspapers since 2014.

Staff reporter/photographer Bill Helm won a first place award for lead writing, as well as a first place award for sports writing.

Helm also won a second place award for news photography, and third place awards for headline writing, feature photography and sports photography.

Helm has been on staff at Verde Valley newspapers since 2013.

Associate Editor Jennifer Volpe won a second place award for feature writing. Volpe has been with Verde Valley Newspapers since 2016.

Sports writer James Kelley won a second place award for the category of column, opinion or blog writing. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Kelley has been with Verde Valley News since 2017.

Western News&Info Inc. is a family-owned media company owning newspapers in Arizona. Verde Valley Newspapers is comprised of the Verde Independent in Cottonwood, the Bugle in Camp Verde, Kudos in Sedona and The Villager in the Village of Oak Creek, as well as the Ad-King.

