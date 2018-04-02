Western Light: wood ducks

Wood ducks are not normally known to include Arizona in their range, but then wood ducks don't read, either. This mated pair were obviously in fine fettle--he looks to be in his most brilliant breeding colors, and she looks equally well-groomed. While she was keeping the lookout, he was more interested in preening his colorful plumage; no doubt all that finery requires a lot of care. The bird book says they like to nest in hollow trees, and there are plenty of those around Clear Creek. Maybe in a month or two, I'll see baby ducks.