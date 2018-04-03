5 facts about Fort Verde’s annual ‘History of the Soldier’ even

1

Each year, Dutch oven chefs Bill Stafford and Bob Tener use their special outdoor cooking vessels to whip up the finest in campground grub. Though Saturday’s lunch can be had for a suggested donation of $8, the rest of the weekend’s meals are prepared por gratis for the volunteers who are bringing the event to the public.

Pictured, Bill Stafford.

2

Flags go up – and flags go down. Flag-raising and flag-lowering ceremonies are big at events such as History of the Soldier, as military personnel of all ages are involved in posting the colors up the flag post at Fort Verde.

Fort Verde will hold its flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and a flag-lowering ceremony (colors and retreat) at 4:45 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

3

At 11 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday, John Yazzie will present The Navajo Code Explained at the Commanding Officer’s Quarters.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Arizona State Historian Marshall Trimble will talk at the Commanding Officer’s Quarters.

And Sam Palmer will make two presentations this weekend: the Battle of Big Dry Wash at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Pictured, John Yazzie.

4

Saturday is a fee-free day at the annual History of the Soldier event.

Sunday normal fees apply, as entrance to Fort Verde State Historical Park is $7 for adults (14+), $4 for kids ages 7-13, and free for kids ages 6 and younger.

For more information, call 928-567-3275.

5

Once the flags have been raised, Al Raitano will deliver his always-emotional and ever story-telling rendition of the Star Spangled Banner on both Saturday and Sunday.

After Saturday’s 0-930 drill call, Saturday will showcase an artillery demo at 1000 hours by the 1st Texas Artillery and 3rd US Artillery-Battery A.

At 1000 hours Sunday, go to church, like they did on the frontier for an 1880s Period Church Service at the Fort’s Commanding Officers Quarters.