50th Wedding Anniversary: Steve and Marcia Moffitt

Steve and Marcia Moffitt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends April 6. The Moffitts were married in Yorba Linda, California, on April 6, 1968. They have lived in the Verde Valley since 1982, first in Cornville and currently in Clarkdale. Steve is a house painter and sculpture artist and Marcia is a homemaker and watercolor artist. They have two children and four grandchildren. The Moffitts are very active in their church and volunteer at the “healing rooms” where they pray for people that come in with prayer needs. Courtesy photo