Fort Verde honors veterans with annual ‘History of the Soldier’

— From the American Revolution to today, Fort Verde’s annual History of the Soldier event is an opportunity to experience a military timeline of history.

With flag ceremonies and military encampments, military presentations, a fashion show 1800s-style, artillery demonstrations and Dutch oven demonstrations, there will be no shortage of entertainment on Saturday and Sunday at Fort Verde State Historic Park.

Through living history interpretation Fort Verde will honor the commitment, dedication and sacrifice of the military men and women from the Armed Forces throughout the country’s history.

If you’re brave enough to stay until the end on Saturday – or if your ears are brave enough – cannon fire closes out Saturday’s festivities.

Rest assured, the folks at Fort Verde this weekend will wear their best period-appropriate attire, as historical presenters tell stories and portray soldiers past and present.

History of the Soldier is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7 and from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

Entrance to Fort Verde State Historical Park is $7 for adults (14+), $4 for kids ages 7-13, and free for kids ages 6 and younger – though Saturday is a fee-free day at the Fort.

For more information, call 928-567-3275.

