Letter: No gun law will keep bad guys from getting guns

Editor:

We can’t pass enough gun laws to get rid of evil. Responsible gun owners will remain responsible, and the bad guys will still buy guns from other bad guys.That isn’t going to change with more laws.

Maybe state money could be spent on getting the killing videos out of the hands of kids. The games that get you more points if you”kill more people” in the games.

Maybe state money could be spent on teaching and supporting parents so they can learn how to instill respect for human life and respect for authority in their kids. Teaching the kids to have a moral compass. The three “R”s need to be taught at home and at school

Respect for yourself.

Respect for others.

Responsibility for your actions and choices.

Dee Whitt

Camp Verde