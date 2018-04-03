Letter: Thank you to the Camp Verde Library

Editor:

Recently, American Legion Cornville/Sedona Post 135 was generously given the opportunity to use the new Camp Verde Library for the District 8 and Area C, 81st American Legion Oratorical Competition.

The facility is beautiful and the staff was very friendly, plus helpful for which you should be proud. Our local Clarkdale winner, Dallin Gordon, placed 6th at the state competition. He stated he would return for competition next year, and we are looking forward to returning to the Camp Verde Library again next year!



Jim Strande

AL Post 135 Oratorical Chairman