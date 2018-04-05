Active snakes mean active vigilance

As the Verde Valley starts to settle into warmer temperatures, snakes are slithering out of their dens and becoming increasingly more active.

Last month, folks from Montezuma Castle National Monument located and captured their first rattlesnake of the year.

“All rattlesnakes are dangerous to handle if it’s not done by a professional,” National Park Service stated in a media release. “We partner with local biologists to study rattlesnakes within our park.”

Verde Valley Fire District Chief Nazih Hazime said his crews are trained to remove and relocate snakes found on residential property. The training, he said is all done in-house and specialized equipment is used to keep snakes at a safe distance.

If bitten … • Don't use ice or electricity. • Don't use constricting bands or suction. Using "extractors" does not remove a significant amount of venom and the process can increase tissue damage. • Don't use alcohol or medication. • Don't wait to see if you get symptoms. • Don't try to catch the snake. The snake may bite again and treatment will be the same no matter what kind of rattlesnake bit you. • Do relax and move as little as possible. • Do remove tight clothing, shoes or jewelry from the bitten limb. • DO go to the nearest medical facility immediately. Source: The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center

“Once we secure the snake, we take it to a remote area … quite a distance away,” he said. “They don’t usually come back.”

Hazime advises those who come across a snake on their property to call 911 so the dispatcher can track them in the system.

“In the spring, the weather starts breaking and snakes become more active,” he said. “That’s when the calls start coming in.”

While most of the calls the VVFD receives are from residents who encounter the nonvenomous bullsnake, Hazime said people often misidentify it as a rattlesnake or vice versa because of the similar coloring.

He also said some rattlesnakes don’t possess their iconic “rattle” making it harder to identify what species of snake they are.

“We certainly want to advise residents to stay clear of any snakes,” Hazime said. “Be alert and educate yourself and know what’s dangerous. Knowing the behavior of the snake is important. You don’t want to be in its path.”

According to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, snakes are more active at night during hotter months.

They advise installing outdoor lighting fixtures along porches and sidewalks, and carrying a flashlight after dark.

Pet avoidance training

The Hillside K9 Academy offers training classes for dogs in avoiding rattlesnakes.

Owner and operator Jennifer Tucker said the training is all scent-based with live snakes provided by local snake wranglers.

“We try to associate an unpleasant feeling with smell and sound,” she said. “We have great connections with all the local vets but unfortunately it’s hard to save a life,” she said.

Pet deaths due to rattlesnake bites are all too prevalent in the Verde Valley, Tucker said.

“Last year alone four pets were lost due to rattlesnakes in Camp Verde,” she said.

For more information, call 623- 377-0820. The classes are offered this April but are filling up quickly, Tucker said. She advises pet-owners to contact local veterinarians for more resources.

