Camp Verde Parks and Rec’s next Diamondbacks road trip will be against the defending world champs

Join us on Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Arizona Diamondbacks against the defending champion Houston Astros on May 6. The bus leaves Camp Verde at 10:30 a.m. for this afternoon game.



The cost for bus ride and game ticket is only $53 for our great field level seats in Section 111 down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. New this year is our on-line registration. Log-on and buy your tickets at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player and just show up for the bus! All our trips this year are available on-line so don’t get left out.

The Diamondbacks had a great season last year and are off to a strong start. The Astros are also looking good so this should be a great game! Let us drive you to the game at Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

Additional games include Sunday, June 17 against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 21 against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, August 4 to take on the San Francisco Giants and finish Sunday, September 9 against the Atlanta Braves. Saturday games leave at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday games leave the Community Center at 10:30 a.m. Buy tickets two weeks in advance with cash, check or on-line at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player to ensure seats. Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or (928) 554-0828 for more information or assistance.