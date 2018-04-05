Marauders Link and Huey honored at National Football Foundation banquet

Mingus Union’s scholar athlete award tradition continued this year.

On Mar. 24 at the National Football Foundation 2018 Scholar Athlete Banquet, seniors Justin Link and Jordan Huey were honored.

Link won a $5,000 scholarship from the Fiesta Bowl and Huey was recognized by the Talking Stick Resort for Native American excellence in football and academics.

Over the summer, Link won a STEM scholarship from the National Naval Officers Association at the football camp the Marauders went to.

Link and Huey are the 15th and 16th Marauder football players to honored at the banquet since 2003.