FBI seizes classifieds site

A controversial classifieds site is down with a notice informing visitors of a seizure by the FBI.
The seizure is part of an "enforcement action" by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division. Other local agencies are also involved, according to the notice.
Last year. U.S. Sen. John McCain (R.-Ariz.) accused Backpage.com of facilitating “online sex trafficking and child exploitation, destroying the lives of innocent young women and girls,” McCain said in a written statement. “It is disgraceful that the law as written has protected Backpage from being held liable for enabling these horrific crimes.”
