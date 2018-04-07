Obituary: Patricia D. Hjalmarson

Patricia D. Hjalmarson, 78, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on April 2, 2018.

Pat was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Mary and Wilbur Turner. After high school she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1956 with her family.





Pat graduated from Arizona State University and earned two master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University. She was an elementary school teacher in the Tempe and Amphitheater (Tucson) school districts. She completed her long interest in education as the Student Teaching Coordinator at Northern Arizona University.



Pat was a 50-year-plus member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, founder of the Camp Verde Book Group, a member of the Flagstaff Book Club and a member of both the Sedona and Northern Arizona Plein Air artists. The first meeting of the Camp Verde Library Endowment was held in her home. Pat also enjoyed hiking, was a member of the Southern Arizona Hiking Club and was a proud rim-to-rim hiker of the Grand Canyon.

Pat gave much of her time quietly in service of others, including chauffeuring the blind and those that could not drive, as well as assisting in the missions, shelters and food banks in Tucson, Flagstaff and the Verde Valley as she resided there.





Patricia is preceded in death by brother, Charles Turner; and sister, Betty Strong. She leaves a husband, Hjalmar “Win” Hjalmarson; a daughter, Mary Kittredge of Tucson; sons, Daniel of Aztec, New Mexico, and Joel of Los Gatos, California; and six grandchildren. Pat and Win were married for 58 years. She conducted herself with dignity and grace.





Services will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Clarkdale, Arizona.



Information provided by survivors.