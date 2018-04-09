Acclaimed Leadership Trainer Philip Folsom Newest Program at Sedona Wolf Week

Sedona Wolf Week is excited to announce that Philip Folsom, Americas’ most experienced and impactful teacher of high-performance culture, will be presenting his newest program during Sedona Wolf Week April 17-21.



Folsom’s Wolf Tribe Transformation Program, is built around the acknowledged premise that human beings operate best in tribal systems and that key components of successful tribal structure is based on wolf pack behavior. In short, if we want to recreate a contemporary high performing, fulfilling and healthy tribe we must hack the behavior of the pack.

His work spans the who’s who of the corporate world where he works regularly for the management of notable fortune 50 companies as Sony, Microsoft, Dreamworks, Medtronic, Apple and Northrop Grumman and as a high performance Tribe culture coach with game-changing organizations such as SpaceX, Virgin Galatic and the High Performance Department of RedBull, North America. He also facilitated programs for world-changing non-profits such as The Red Cross and AmeriCorps government programs, as well as both military and police departments across the country. Folsom’s work has been featured on numerous podcasts and national television programs including The Biggest Loser, The Letter, For Love or Money, Celebrity Fitcamp and Cholos Try where they refer to him as ‘The Dali Lama of the Woods’

Folsom’s reputation in the team development world is legendary. Commonly referred to as “transformational,” “game-changing” and “the best investment we’ve ever made in our organization” (Fox Pictures) by his clients.



Andy Petranek, Co-Founder of the Whole Life Challenge said of working with Folsom “You need to work with Philip Folsom. My experience with Philip was one of the most profoundly important I have ever had. He helped us develop our team’s community and connections into a culture of health and high performance. His impact with us was staggering. There is a profound difference between working with Philip Folsom and working with anyone else.”

Folsom’s Wolf Tribe Transformation Program takes place on Saturday, April 21. For a full schedule of events or to get tickets please visit www.SedonaWolf Week.org

Sedona Wolf Week’s Presenting Sponsor is Poco Diablo Resort, an enterprise of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. Additional sponsors include the Sedona International Film Festival, Studio 5 USA and Sedona GO Now. Additional sponsor opportunities are available.

Proceeds from Sedona Wolf Week are used to provide transport, rescue and lifesaving medical care to wolves, wolfdogs, sanctuaries, rescues and other wolf supporting organizations. Since 2016 over $75,000 has been donated to wolf-related causes through Sedona Wolf Week and the Plan B to Save Wolves Foundation. Current recipients include: Trap Free Montana, Wolves of the Rockies, Apex Protection Project, Keepers of the Wild, Villa Lobos Rescue, Heart of the Wolf, Grey Area, Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, Wolf People, Oregon Rescue, and numerous individual wolf rescues.

For more information about becoming a sponsor for Sedona Wolf Week, for information about the event, how to volunteer and more please email at b@planb.foundation.