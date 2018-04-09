Guitar Wizard Anthony Mazzella will be performing his “Legends of Guitar” concert at the beautiful Mary Fisher Theater on Thursday, April 12 at 7:30 pm.

Music lovers take notice! It doesn’t get much more perfect than this. Anthony Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” show is a dazzling spectacle featuring one of the most highly-skilled musical artists in the country channeling the raw power of living and deceased guitar legends with multiple instruments on stage.

Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” show is more cutting-edge than imitation, a powerhouse creative spectacle that is equivalent to seeing all the guitar greats in one room at their peak. He can seamlessly weave a rich tapestry of hard-driving rhythms paired with delicate and soaring guitar leads in a passion-filled blend of musical bliss.

Mazzella has also performed internationally at events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, The Mirage, Montage, Nike, Puma to name a few. He has opened for headlining artists, James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores, and Spyro Gyra. A notable performance was at The Vatican in Rome Italy where Mazzella lived for several years. His original music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of Classical, Flamenco, Jazz, Near Eastern, R&B, Celtic, Rock, New Age and Medieval. His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Pepe Romero, William Ackerman, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others.

Anthony Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” concert will take place on Thursday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.