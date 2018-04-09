Don’t miss these upcoming shows at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night with rock and country tunes by Rick Busbea, April 11, 7-10 p.m. Rick is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett. “Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers, and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner Wes Schemmer. Rick performs covers by other well know singers, and also performs originals songs he has written. Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month!

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday, April 12, 7-10 p.m. KB Bren is singer-songwriter and Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his newer originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB is joined by saxophone player, Dwight Bement, guitarist Michael Joseph, and percussionist Jordan Silver.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back one of our favorite touring acts, Whitherward on Friday, April 13, 7-10 p.m.. Whitherward is a power folk duo with singer-songwriters Ashley E. Norton and Edward A. Williams. Founded in Nashville in December of 2013, the duo has built a catalog of varied, intricate songs that explore the effects of the human condition. Beginning their career together in the writer’s rounds of Nashville, Ash and Ed grew into a full-time touring duo with a move out west to Denver in late 2014. After a stint along the I-25 corridor, the pair decided to hit the road and not look back, embarking on several multi-week tours across the country, through cities such as San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Phoenix, Sedona and many more. Their hard-hitting lyrical style, supported by thunderous vocals and guitars, bring a new dimension to the indie folk world.

Vino Di Sedona’s Saturday, April 14th Wine Tasting is accompanied by music by Paolo, 3:30-6:00 p.m.. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Following Paolo on Saturday night is international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 7-10 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding, U2 to OneRepublic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz.

Darius went to school in NYC, after which he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell writing songs for artists such as Daryl Hall and Jennifer Lopez. After living in New York, Darius travelled the world for a year, embarking on a life-changing pilgrimage that led to a move to Hawai’i, where he recorded his debut album, “Arise.”

Next moving to Los Angeles, Darius put together a band, released several more albums, “Time is Now” and “We The Living,” and music videos. All three of his albums feature songs that have been in film (The Butterfly Effect 3, Puncture Wounds) and TV (NBC, MTV, VH1, History & Discovery channels, Style Network and Oxygen Network). For more information visit dariuslux.com.

Rick Busbea performs at Vino Di Sedona for Sunday-Funday, April 15, 6-9 p.m. After relocating to Sedona from Los Angeles over three years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians. He puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. If you are not at Vino Di Sedona on Sunday nights, you are missing out!

Music Monday features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison! D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol! Music on Monday on April 16 is 6-9 p.m.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 p.m, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Walt Young, Randy J, Lisa Hart, Tim Young, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.