Film Festival presents ‘Leaning Into the Wind’ premiere April 13-16

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary “Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy” — showing April 13-16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Sixteen years after the release of the groundbreaking film “Rivers and Tides – Andy Goldsworthy Working with Time” director Thomas Riedelsheimer has returned to work with the artist.

“Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy” follows Andy on his exploration of the layers of his world and the impact of the years on himself and his art. As Goldsworthy introduces his own body into the work it becomes at the same time even more fragile and personal and also sterner and tougher, incorporating massive machinery and crews on his bigger projects.

Riedelsheimer’s exquisite film illuminates Goldsworthy’s mind as it reveals his art.

“Marvelous! A contemplative beauty. A chance to consider and be moved by a richer sort of connectedness than our lives typically allow.” — Alan Scherstuhl, The Village Voice

“Nothing short of extraordinary!” — Kerry Levielle, IndieWire

“Visually seductive.” — Dennis Harvey, Variety Artist Andy Goldsworthy lives in Scotland. He makes works of art using the materials and conditions that he encounters wherever he is. Using earth, rocks, leaves, ice, snow, rain, or sunlight, the resulting artworks exist briefly before they are altered and erased by natural processes. He also uses his own body as a medium, as with his Rain Shadows, or through actions such as spitting, throwing, climbing and walking. He has undertaken commissions in the Queensland rainforest, Australia and the New Zealand coast; in Rio de Janeiro, New York City, St Louis, Montreal and San Francisco; in the New Mexico desert, the mountains of central Spain and Haute-Provence, France, and the fells of Cumbria and Dumfriesshire.

“Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 13-16. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, April 13; 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 15; and 4 p.m. on Monday, April 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.